Virtual Dodge Challenger “Day//Tona” Is a Retro-Modern Winged Warriors Tribute

The original 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird were created specifically for NASCAR racing back when stock car racing design was accessible for anyone willing to drive something like that on the street. They were Chrysler’s answer to the “Aero Warriors” over at Ford and Mercury, the Ford Torino Talladega and Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II. And, due to their downforce monster looks, they’re a lot more recognizable to this very day.
Dodge has sought to capitalize on various occasions on the Charger Daytona fame and brought the nameplate back to life in 1975, 2006, 2013, 2017, and 2020. Of course, none of them actually lived up to the reputation. And the automaker shouldn’t hide behind the excuse of considering the 1969 version too unique ever to replicate successfully.
Because right then, it would be very easy for anyone keeping an eye on the latest creations coming from the virtual world of digital artists to point out towards the recent “Day//Tona” project of pixel master Rostislav Prokop (a.k.a. rostislav_prokop on social media). It’s complete with a mesmerizing life-like 3D render video that even comes with the appropriate engine sound and imagines the possible revival of the 1969 Daytona with the proper coupe attire.
As such, instead of using the Charger as the base, this reimagined Daytona comes with Challenger SRT Hellcat DNA, a lot of modern (CGI) parts, as well as signature vintage traits. Among the latter, we could mention the livery of the record-breaking No. 88 NASCAR Charger Daytona, the aero tweaks, as well as the fantastic high wing.
Of course, since we’re dealing with a contemporary Challenger, the modern performance parts are also quite obvious. We have the extended fender flares, ring LED headlights, little “winglets” for the giant wing, along with a set of massive black wheels.
In the end, there’s just one regret: this is a virtual build, not a custom SRT Hellcat V8 aftermarket creation, no matter what the cool driveway/villa background would lead us to believe...
