Virtual Dodge Challenger “Day//Tona” Is a Retro-Modern Winged Warriors Tribute

The original 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird were created specifically for NASCAR racing back when stock car racing design was accessible for anyone willing to drive something like that on the street. They were Chrysler’s answer to the “Aero Warriors” over at Ford and Mercury, the Ford Torino Talladega and Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II. And, due to their downforce monster looks , they’re a lot more recognizable to this very day.