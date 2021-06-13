Lincoln Navigator Turns into a 1970s Luxury American SUV That Never Existed

Hear me out. The year is 1978. Millionaires are still considered wealthy, and you're making big Texas money from oil, real estate, and all sorts of deals. Your name is John Ross Ewing Jr, people just call you J.R. and you drive the most expensive Benz in town. But what if you're into SUVs?
The popular old TV series Dallas is the first thing we thought about when we saw this latest rendering by artist Oscar Vargas. There are several reasons for that, and not all of them have to do with cars.
First of all, Dallas began airing in 1978, and this rendering is based on a Suburban from that era. Second, they loved to show large, opulent American luxo barges, including a lot of Lincolns and Cadillacs. Also "wb.artist20" declared himself a proud Texan in the last post we featured, which had a Ford F-250 that had been turned into a John Deere.
This creative piece perfectly captures the transition between the traditional American luxury vehicle from the 1970s and the modern SUV. In short, it's a Navigator if Lincoln was way ahead of the pack. Just think of it as one of those science-fictions things, like the Marvel Multiverse where normal sedans were never invented.
How ahead would this have to be? Well, the first Cadillac Escalade came out in 1999 and it was quite controversial at first. And the first Navigator came a year before that. That's why it's so difficult to imagine an American SUV with those particular features.
The front end of the rendering borrows heavily from the Continental Town Car. It's floaty, it's boaty and it comes with a 7.5-liter hunk of steel making only 210 horsepower. The point was to have a nice, smooth luxury highway cruiser.
The vinyl top and the Rolls-Royce-like grille with the chrome bumper create a unique appearance for this retro Navigator. We can't help thinking that a Cullinan might look similar if it was also built in that era. But if it did, J.R. would probably have one of those instead of a Lincoln.
It's funny how SUVs have existed for so many years, but are only now dominating the luxury market. Why do you guys think that is?
