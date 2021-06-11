Vivid Racing Helps Porsche Taycan Look More Planted With Carbon Fiber Aero Kit

Let’s start by acknowledging that the Porsche Taycan doesn’t need an aero kit for everyday use, and the same can be said about any four-door EV tasked with being a family car first and something that’s fast and fun to drive second.
That said, a sportier stance never hurt anybody unless you actually need the ground clearance. Enter Vivid Racing with its new carbon fiber Aero Kit for the Taycan, a project that started with the team 3D scanning factory Taycan Turbo parts to sketch out a bunch of realistic designs for these additional parts.
Next up came the testing phase and finally production, where VR teamed up with a proper carbon fiber manufacturer in their quest to build “one of the best aero kits available for the Porsche Taycan.”
The kit consists of a front lip ($1,500), side skirts ($1,200), a rear diffuser ($1,000), and a rear wing ($900), all of which “Voltron” into a more aggressive look for the fully electric German sedan. Once the parts arrived at the shop, VR used 3M double-sided tape for installation, as well as OEM fitting holes and some extra self-tapping screws through the underside of the front bumper and side skirts.
That’s not all, though. Aside from the aero kit, VR also fitted this Taycan Turbo with a set of custom wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires, air suspension lowering links ($195), a custom steering wheel, and a Chrome Delete Kit ($150).
Performance-wise, nothing was done to the Taycan Turbo’s drivetrain, which comes with a 93-kWh battery. Flooring the throttle means unleashing 671 hp (680 PS) onto the road, along with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That results in a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) acceleration time of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph). You do, however, need to engage Launch Control and use Overboost to achieve those figures.
