Vivid Racing Helps Porsche Taycan Look More Planted With Carbon Fiber Aero Kit

That said, a sportier stance never hurt anybody unless you actually need the ground clearance. Enter Vivid Racing with its new carbon fiber Aero Kit for the Taycan, a project that started with the team 3D scanning factory Taycan Turbo parts to sketch out a bunch of realistic designs for these additional parts.Next up came the testing phase and finally production, where VR teamed up with a proper carbon fiber manufacturer in their quest to build “one of the best aero kits available for the Porsche Taycan.”The kit consists of a front lip ($1,500), side skirts ($1,200), a rear diffuser ($1,000), and a rear wing ($900), all of which “Voltron” into a more aggressive look for the fully electric German sedan . Once the parts arrived at the shop, VR used 3M double-sided tape for installation, as well as OEM fitting holes and some extra self-tapping screws through the underside of the front bumper and side skirts.That’s not all, though. Aside from the aero kit, VR also fitted this Taycan Turbo with a set of custom wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires, air suspension lowering links ($195), a custom steering wheel, and a Chrome Delete Kit ($150).Performance-wise, nothing was done to the Taycan Turbo’s drivetrain, which comes with a 93-battery. Flooring the throttle means unleashing 671 hp (680 PS) onto the road, along with 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. That results in a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) acceleration time of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph). You do, however, need to engage Launch Control and use Overboost to achieve those figures.