Give This Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Video the Oscar It Deserves Right Now

Thanks to the internet, the plethora of talented people out there, and the relative ease with which you can get quality video equipment these days, we tend to think there probably isn't any type of footage left that can make us go "wow!"
Well, prepare to be wowed like you haven't been in a very long while, and like you most probably won't be for a long time to come either. Yes, there's a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo there, but don't let that fool you. This clip, titled "Drive2Extremes: Taycan Cross Turismo x Hohnny FPV" isn't so much about the car, as the people making it happen.
First off, there's Johnny FPV—one of the world's best drone pilots out there—and if the feat he pulls mid-way through this clip (around 1:39) isn't CGI, then he might just have suddenly become the best. Trust us, you don't want to miss that; what are we talking about, you don't want to miss any second of the video.
That's because the second person involved is a master of directing action videos, though we feel that statement might be restricting the full spectrum of his talents. His name is Nick Schrunk, and he has directed and produced several films, one of which even earned him an Emmy award for Outstanding Graphic Design & Art Direction in 2018. It's called "Blood Road," and we haven't seen it, but after witnessing his work in this short clip for Porsche, we're definitely going to check it out.
Let's not ignore Porsche's part in all this, either. The German carmaker set up two identical tracks in two remote parts of the world. One of them is carved through Finland's snow and ice 60 miles (96 km) north of the Arctic Circle, freezing at -30 degrees Celsius (-22°F), while the other is dug through the sand of the Rub al Khali Desert in the United Arab Emirates, scorching under the sun at 30 degrees Celsius (86°F). We have a strong suspicion the two temperature extremes might not be very exact, but -30 vs. +30 sounds better than -31 vs. +43, or any other random number.
The important bit to take out of this is that the two tracks are identical, which allowed for some very cool editing and cuts between footage from both settings. However, one more ingredient was needed for all that to work: someone who could get the best out of the all-electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
That is where Jukka Honkavuori comes into play, a Finnish race car driver currently involved in the German Porsche Carrera Cup. By the looks of it, his job description was pretty straightforward: keep the EV sideways for as long as you can.
Witnessing the talent of all these people—and the dozens more whose names don't get mentioned but had an important part to play—comes together in such a stunning artistic creation is something we sadly don't get to see every day. Or maybe it's better this way: if we did, we wouldn't be enjoying it this much when it happens.
