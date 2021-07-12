Tesla Model S Plaid’s Sprint Compared to Bugatti Chiron, Destruction Ensues!

The mind-boggling straight-line performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid has been the talk of the town these past few months, because let’s admit it, whether electric vehicles are your cup of tea or not, it’s almost impossible to hate a car that takes under 2 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill.
There are a few things (okay, a lot, actually) that one has to do to get the electric hyper sedan to 60 in the official estimate of 1.99 seconds, which might actually discourage some. However, once you’ve checked every box, the scenery will go by extremely fast.
So, we’ve already seen the Tesla Model S Plaid take on some of the fastest vehicles out there, including true blue-blooded exotics, and in this video, you’re about to watch it put its money where its mouth is against the Bugatti Chiron. The Molsheim hypercar uses a 1,479 HP, quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, so it sits in a totally different league than the EV, and it’s not only extremely fast, but also very comfortable.
Mind you, it’s not a head-to-head drag race per se, because what DragTimes did, was compare the footage of the Model S Plaid accelerating like crazy, and then added the recorded sprint of the Chiron next to it, highlighting the differences between the two rides – because every race has to have a clear winner, doesn’t it?
Now, there is absolutely no reason for us to spoil the video and tell you which one was quicker, because it is only 59 seconds long. Moreover, you are also going to see the Model S Plaid compared in the same way to the McLaren 765LT, Ferrari SF90, and Lamborghini Huracan EVO, as well as the mighty Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which also uses zero emissions to make its occupants carsick.
