5 Renting a Porsche Taycan for Three Hours Costs 193 Euros ($229) in Germany

4 Porsche 992 Turbo S vs. Taycan Turbo S vs. Nissan GT-R: There Can Be Only One

3 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S vs. 911 Turbo Compared in EV vs. ICE Showdown

More on this:

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is The Quickest EV Around Australia’s The Bend

load press release