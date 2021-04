2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S vs. 911 Turbo Compared in EV vs. ICE Showdown

EV

The question is, has Porsche created a true Porsche? After stretching its legs in a straight line and the corners, Scott Newman of Motor believes that it really is because “it’s entertaining to drive, super fast, and works on the track. But is it a sports car? I don’t know if it is, but it’s super impressive.”Pitted against the 911 Turbo instead of the range-topping 911 Turbo S, the electric sedan can shoot to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.552 seconds compared to 2.287 seconds for the rear-engined model. From a standstill, 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) are reached in 9.658 seconds by theand 9.254 seconds by the sports car.The quarter-mile pass without rollout also favors the 911 Turbo because the Doppelkupplung eight-speed transmission enables quick gear changes without interrupting the flow of power, “not even by a millisecond.” The Taycan Turbo S, by comparison, relies on a two-speed transmission comprising of a standing-start acceleration gear and a high-efficiency gear.Priced from $185,000 excluding options, the all-electric challenger doesn’t come standard with adaptive cruise control. Porsche charges $4,940 for it as part of the Technology Package, which is a bit uncanny at this price point. The EPA-rated driving range isn’t too great either at 201 miles (323 kilometers), but the Taycan Turbo S fares much better in independent tests.As for the 911 Turbo for the 992 generation, the boxer-engined coupe is available from $174,300 excluding destination and the Sport Chrono Package. The next level would be the 911 Turbo S , which starts from $207,000 and doesn’t feature the Sport Chrono Package as standard either.