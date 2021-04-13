2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S vs. 911 Turbo Compared in EV vs. ICE Showdown

Porsche developed the new Taycan to be as much of a Porsche as possible, right down to the nomenclature. The most potent specification is called Turbo S, and with the overboost function turned on, it belts out 750 horsepower (761 PS) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Nm) of torque.
The question is, has Porsche created a true Porsche? After stretching its legs in a straight line and the corners, Scott Newman of Motor believes that it really is because “it’s entertaining to drive, super fast, and works on the track. But is it a sports car? I don’t know if it is, but it’s super impressive.”
Pitted against the 911 Turbo instead of the range-topping 911 Turbo S, the electric sedan can shoot to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.552 seconds compared to 2.287 seconds for the rear-engined model. From a standstill, 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) are reached in 9.658 seconds by the EV and 9.254 seconds by the sports car.
The quarter-mile pass without rollout also favors the 911 Turbo because the Doppelkupplung eight-speed transmission enables quick gear changes without interrupting the flow of power, “not even by a millisecond.” The Taycan Turbo S, by comparison, relies on a two-speed transmission comprising of a standing-start acceleration gear and a high-efficiency gear.
Priced from $185,000 excluding options, the all-electric challenger doesn’t come standard with adaptive cruise control. Porsche charges $4,940 for it as part of the Technology Package, which is a bit uncanny at this price point. The EPA-rated driving range isn’t too great either at 201 miles (323 kilometers), but the Taycan Turbo S fares much better in independent tests.
As for the 911 Turbo for the 992 generation, the boxer-engined coupe is available from $174,300 excluding destination and the Sport Chrono Package. The next level would be the 911 Turbo S, which starts from $207,000 and doesn’t feature the Sport Chrono Package as standard either.
Pitted against the 911 Turbo instead of the range-topping 911 Turbo S, the electric sedan can shoot to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 2.552 seconds compared to 2.287 seconds for the rear-engined model. From a standstill, 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) are reached in 9.658 seconds by the EV and 9.254 seconds by the sports car.
The quarter-mile pass without rollout also favors the 911 Turbo because the Doppelkupplung eight-speed transmission enables quick gear changes without interrupting the flow of power, “not even by a millisecond.” The Taycan Turbo S, by comparison, relies on a two-speed transmission comprising of a standing-start acceleration gear and a high-efficiency gear.
Priced from $185,000 excluding options, the all-electric challenger doesn’t come standard with adaptive cruise control. Porsche charges $4,940 for it as part of the Technology Package, which is a bit uncanny at this price point. The EPA-rated driving range isn’t too great either at 201 miles (323 kilometers), but the Taycan Turbo S fares much better in independent tests.
As for the 911 Turbo for the 992 generation, the boxer-engined coupe is available from $174,300 excluding destination and the Sport Chrono Package. The next level would be the 911 Turbo S, which starts from $207,000 and doesn’t feature the Sport Chrono Package as standard either.