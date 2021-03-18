Porsche 992 Turbo S vs. Taycan Turbo S vs. Nissan GT-R: There Can Be Only One

Drag racing content seems to be doing very well these days, as people don't have the patience anymore to watch long, potentially dull reviews to get a picture of how fast or good a car is. But with drag racing, they can draw conclusions in just under 20 seconds, and it can be easy for them to say afterward: that car is much faster than the other one.
Even though I admit to consuming this kind of content myself, I hope the people watching these short videos won't lose sight of the fact that it's not all down to straight-line acceleration. It's nice to have sort of a mental ranking of how some cars perform going down the quarter-mile (402 meters), but this kind of information shouldn't define your choices when going out to purchase a new car.
You might feel more at home or happier in a car that proves to be slower in a straight line but more rewarding to drive through the corners. But even so, I was curious to see yet another electric versus gas-powered vehicle challenge. And this time, we're looking at a Porsche 992 Turbo S going up against a tuned Nissan GT-R and a Taycan Turbo S. Before jumping into the actual race, let's look over the numbers for a bit, shall we?
The 992 Turbo S is the most underpowered vehicle here, with just 640 horsepower. The weight should be down to about 3,636 lbs (1,649 kg), according to Porsche USA. When it comes to torque, the twin-turbocharged boxer is capable of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), which is available between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm. And, with a Sport Chrono Package included, this 4WD beast can accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.7 seconds!
Up next, the Taycan Turbo S is probably one of the most desired electric-powered vehicles on the market today, and it's also the second most powerful vehicle on the grid here, with 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque on tap. Curb weight is not so good, though, at 5,101 lbs (2,313 kg), but the 0-62 mph time is pretty similar to that of the 992 Turbo S. At the end of the day, the Taycan Turbo S is even slightly cheaper than the 992, by about $20,000.
The third and final competitor on the grid is the Nissan GT-R, and this one is the most potent car of the bunch, at 820 horsepower. It also comes with AWD, a similar 0-62 mph time, but it is slightly heavier than the 992 Turbo S while also being much lighter than the Taycan.
Now, if you were to make any predictions before the race just by looking at these numbers, you might be tempted to think that the GT-R will come out on top. But given the fact that we've seen so many races between electric-powered cars and gas-powered cars end up in favor of the "greener" vehicle, the Taycan Turbo S might also stand a chance.
is pretty much a photo finish, but somehow the 992 Turbo S was the first one across the finish line. After talking to the drivers, it was quite uncertain which cars came 2nd and 3rd, so they decide to have another go.
Once again, the Taycan Turbo S lunges forward, securing a small advantage, but the 992 Turbo S is hot on its trails and makes a quick comeback. As boost kicks in with the GT-R as well, the Taycan Turbo S finishes the race in third place, with the 992 Turbo S in 1st and the Nissan in 2nd. This serves as yet another reminder that electric vehicles have the upper hand up until a certain point, but internal combustion engines reign supreme, at least for now.
You might feel more at home or happier in a car that proves to be slower in a straight line but more rewarding to drive through the corners. But even so, I was curious to see yet another electric versus gas-powered vehicle challenge. And this time, we're looking at a Porsche 992 Turbo S going up against a tuned Nissan GT-R and a Taycan Turbo S. Before jumping into the actual race, let's look over the numbers for a bit, shall we?
The 992 Turbo S is the most underpowered vehicle here, with just 640 horsepower. The weight should be down to about 3,636 lbs (1,649 kg), according to Porsche USA. When it comes to torque, the twin-turbocharged boxer is capable of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), which is available between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm. And, with a Sport Chrono Package included, this 4WD beast can accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.7 seconds!
Up next, the Taycan Turbo S is probably one of the most desired electric-powered vehicles on the market today, and it's also the second most powerful vehicle on the grid here, with 750 horsepower and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque on tap. Curb weight is not so good, though, at 5,101 lbs (2,313 kg), but the 0-62 mph time is pretty similar to that of the 992 Turbo S. At the end of the day, the Taycan Turbo S is even slightly cheaper than the 992, by about $20,000.
The third and final competitor on the grid is the Nissan GT-R, and this one is the most potent car of the bunch, at 820 horsepower. It also comes with AWD, a similar 0-62 mph time, but it is slightly heavier than the 992 Turbo S while also being much lighter than the Taycan.
Now, if you were to make any predictions before the race just by looking at these numbers, you might be tempted to think that the GT-R will come out on top. But given the fact that we've seen so many races between electric-powered cars and gas-powered cars end up in favor of the "greener" vehicle, the Taycan Turbo S might also stand a chance.
is pretty much a photo finish, but somehow the 992 Turbo S was the first one across the finish line. After talking to the drivers, it was quite uncertain which cars came 2nd and 3rd, so they decide to have another go.
Once again, the Taycan Turbo S lunges forward, securing a small advantage, but the 992 Turbo S is hot on its trails and makes a quick comeback. As boost kicks in with the GT-R as well, the Taycan Turbo S finishes the race in third place, with the 992 Turbo S in 1st and the Nissan in 2nd. This serves as yet another reminder that electric vehicles have the upper hand up until a certain point, but internal combustion engines reign supreme, at least for now.