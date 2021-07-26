Tesla Model S Plaid Runs 9s 1/4-Mile Like It’s Nothing, Sets New World Record

5 Lucas Dobre Tries to Impress Girlfriend with Model S Plaid Acceleration, Fails

The impressive new world record was recently achieved, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, and the video showing the very quiet run just made its way to the internet.Shared at the bottom of the page, the 31-second long clip shows the electric hyper sedan prepping for the perfect launch. A few moments later, it sprints down the straight-line, crossing the finish line in an amazing 9.08 seconds, at 154.10 mph (248 kph).To better put those numbers into perspective, we’ll tell you that the Dodge Challenger Demon did a 9.65 at 140 mph (235.31 kph), aided by its 840supercharged V8. The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, which you may remember for breaking the top speed record for production cars a decade ago, ran the quarter-mile in 9.7 seconds, at 145 mph (233.35 kph).Other insanely fast cars are the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari, all of them with 9.8 seconds, according to Dupontregistry . A true hypercar killer, the McLaren 720S was clocked at 9.9 seconds, with 148.2 mph (238.5 kph).The Bugatti Chiron did it in 9.99 seconds, at 148 mph (238.18 kph), whereas the Koenigsegg Agera RS and McLaren Senna ran the course in 9.96 and 10.1 seconds respectively. Last, but definitely not least, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, with its naturally aspirated V10, did it in 10.2 seconds, at 136 mph (218.87 kph).As it’s been reported, the Tesla Model S Plaid needs quite a lot of prepping and a special resin covering the asphalt in order to sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in the official estimate of 1.99 seconds. Still, even without all of that, it’s still mind-blowing fast, and all you have to do to find out is check out our dedicated thread here , after watching the vid, of course.