This 1974 Ford Bronco Could Be Your Little Spartan Warrior for the Summer

In today’s crossover-infested market, body-on-frame trucks are exactly what the doctor ordered. And if the classic Ford Bronco still holds a special place in your heart, then perhaps this 1974 example might become your future ride.
Having been rebuilt a few years ago, with a complete frame-off restoration, it’s not exactly original anymore. It has quite a few upgrades, including the camshaft, manifold, Holley 4-barrel carburetor, headers, and others in the 302ci engine that otherwise works in concert with a three-speed manual transmission.
Power steering and disc brakes on all four corners make it easier to drive, and due to the iconic shape that also includes a fiberglass hood, fender flares, chrome bumpers, and 16-inch aluminum wheels, with 285/75 M/T tires from Firestone, it is a head-turner. The classic Bronco was professionally repainted in Jeep Rescue Green with metallic clear coat, a shade normally reserved for the Wrangler Unlimited apparently.
Boasting an open-top view of the sky above, with a rag top wrapped around the roll cage, this tiny truck has suspension seats with black leather upholstery for a more pleasant drive, Rhino-lined floor, and Lacarra steering wheel with chrome bezel kit. A Pioneer audio system, locking glovebox, and electric parking brake are on deck as well.
If the short description and pics were not enough to build a solid case for this 1974 Bronco, then perhaps the ad posted by Barrett-Jackson is. The vehicle will go under the gavel at their Houston auction, in Texas, on September 16-18, and it’s offered at no reserve.
The auction house didn’t say anything about the mileage of the car nor any other extras possibly accompanying it, but this is nonetheless a great and simple build that deserves to be driven on a constant basis. The question is, how much is it worth to you?
Power steering and disc brakes on all four corners make it easier to drive, and due to the iconic shape that also includes a fiberglass hood, fender flares, chrome bumpers, and 16-inch aluminum wheels, with 285/75 M/T tires from Firestone, it is a head-turner. The classic Bronco was professionally repainted in Jeep Rescue Green with metallic clear coat, a shade normally reserved for the Wrangler Unlimited apparently.
Boasting an open-top view of the sky above, with a rag top wrapped around the roll cage, this tiny truck has suspension seats with black leather upholstery for a more pleasant drive, Rhino-lined floor, and Lacarra steering wheel with chrome bezel kit. A Pioneer audio system, locking glovebox, and electric parking brake are on deck as well.
If the short description and pics were not enough to build a solid case for this 1974 Bronco, then perhaps the ad posted by Barrett-Jackson is. The vehicle will go under the gavel at their Houston auction, in Texas, on September 16-18, and it’s offered at no reserve.
The auction house didn’t say anything about the mileage of the car nor any other extras possibly accompanying it, but this is nonetheless a great and simple build that deserves to be driven on a constant basis. The question is, how much is it worth to you?