This 1974 Ford Bronco Could Be Your Little Spartan Warrior for the Summer

Having been rebuilt a few years ago, with a complete frame-off restoration, it’s not exactly original anymore. It has quite a few upgrades, including the camshaft, manifold, Holley 4-barrel carburetor, headers, and others in the 302ci engine that otherwise works in concert with a three-speed manual transmission.Power steering and disc brakes on all four corners make it easier to drive, and due to the iconic shape that also includes a fiberglass hood, fender flares, chrome bumpers, and 16-inch aluminum wheels, with 285/75 M/T tires from Firestone, it is a head-turner. The classic Bronco was professionally repainted in Jeep Rescue Green with metallic clear coat, a shade normally reserved for the Wrangler Unlimited apparently.Boasting an open-top view of the sky above, with a rag top wrapped around the roll cage, this tiny truck has suspension seats with black leather upholstery for a more pleasant drive, Rhino-lined floor, and Lacarra steering wheel with chrome bezel kit. A Pioneer audio system, locking glovebox, and electric parking brake are on deck as well.If the short description and pics were not enough to build a solid case for this 1974 Bronco, then perhaps the ad posted by Barrett-Jackson is. The vehicle will go under the gavel at their Houston auction, in Texas, on September 16-18, and it’s offered at no reserve.The auction house didn’t say anything about the mileage of the car nor any other extras possibly accompanying it, but this is nonetheless a great and simple build that deserves to be driven on a constant basis. The question is, how much is it worth to you?