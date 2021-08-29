Ford F-150 Is the Latest Victim of the Global Chip Shortage

The global chip shortage doesn’t seem to be coming to an end, and the health crisis not going anywhere is just making things worse for everybody.
As a result, the car industry is still struggling to find the necessary semiconductors to power their cars, and when it fails, automakers have no other option than to just suspend the production of certain models or launch them without certain systems.
Ford has recently decided to once again suspend the production of the F-150 due to the same problem, explaining that it’s working around the clock on securing the necessary chip inventory to bring things back to normal as soon as possible.
Tomorrow, for example, the company will idle the operations at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, with two of three shifts at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan to also be suspended.
So overall, the production of the F-150, Ford Edge, and Lincoln Nautilus will be halted, with statistics showing that Ford’s manufacturing operations have been slowed down by as much as 50 percent in the second quarter of the year. And unfortunately, with the global chip shortage still hitting the production, it’s not known if Ford could end up suspending the operations at other plants in the remainder of the year.
Right now, there’s no sign the global chip shortage would come to an end too soon, though there are forecasts that more orders would be shipped by the summer of 2022.
In the meantime, however, experts warn that carmakers would just have to switch to a new business model that includes securing larger chip inventories, which in theory would help them prevent production halts and launching models without certain systems.
Nevertheless, this transition isn’t possible until chip foundries across the world align the production with the demand, and right now, nobody knows for sure when the whole thing could happen.
