The 2022 Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Is All Show, No Extra Go

Digging a little deeper into the specifications with the help of Google Translate, we find rear-wheel drive for the low-riding variant and four-wheel drive for the high-riding flavor. The 2WD model sits 23 millimeters (0.9 inches) closer to the ground, which improves the handling of the mid-size pickup truck although “sporty” isn’t the right word for this application.Toyota ships the Hilux Revo GR Sport with a 2.8-liter turbo diesel, a four-cylinder engine that produces 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 500 Nm (368 pound-feet) of torque. That’s not quite on par with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel of the Ford Ranger Raptor, and speaking of which, the Blue Oval’s rig features a 10-speed box while Toyota makes do with six speeds.Loosely inspired by a special edition for the Brazilian market from 2018, the Hilux Revo GR Sport comes with red brake calipers up front and drum brakes for the rear axle. Indeed, it has drums although it’s a 2022 model…17-inch wheels and street-oriented rubber are offered on the rear-driven truck while the all-wheel-drive option gets 18s and bigger sidewalls for its all-terrain tires. The cabin isn’t all that different between the GR Sport-branded siblings despite a serious pricing difference between the low- and high-riding models. At launch, the Thai-only pickups are listed at 889,000 and 1,299,000 baht (make that $27,200 and $39,700 at current exchange rates).The pricing difference is obvious in terms of safety features, though. Instead of seven airbags, the low-riding 2WD pickup truck has only three airbags.