2022 Ford Ranger Splash Package Joins Splash Limited Edition

Remember the stepside Ranger Splash from the ‘90s? The Ford Motor Company is bringing back the much-loved blast from the past for the 2022 model year in two forms: a special edition and an appearance package. 21 photos



Ford highlights that customers may combine the Splash Package with the FX2 rear-wheel drive or FX4 four-wheel drive off-road packages. Only available for the SuperCrew in XLT and Lariat flavors, the colorful option will be priced from $1,495 and deliveries are scheduled to start by the end of 2021. Proudly manufactured at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the



The Splash - Snow Edition kicks off the series, and FoMoCo has failed to mention how much the special edition costs over the appearance package.



“Ranger customers love to personalize their trucks – more than 80% customize their Ranger with an appearance package. With Splash, we’re giving them something exclusive,” said marketing manager Chad Callandar. “Every few months, we’re going to roll out another exterior color for Ranger that will be offered one time only and in very limited quantities.”



