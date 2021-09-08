Honda Accord 2.0T Drag Races Widebody Dodge Challenger, David Can’t Beat Goliath

More on this:

1 1970 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1969 Dodge Super Bee, The Judge Takes a Beating

2 1978 Dodge Magnum Discards NASCAR Coupe Heritage in Favor of Old School Wagon DNA

3 The Dodge Charger of the SUV Segment Gets All High-Techy for 2022

4 This 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Is One of Just 465 Ever Made, Still a Head Turner

5 World’s Most Powerful Muscle Car Stays the Same for 2022, With One Exception