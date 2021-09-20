De Tomaso Automobili Names Prototype as Isabelle, Alejandro’s Wife

De Tomaso was almost brought back to life multiple times. Not Alejandro, but the company the Argentinian driver founded. Luckily for the ones that love the Pantera and similar machines from the brand he created, the last attempt seems to be on track to succeed. The P72 homologation prototype pays tribute to a critical person in De Tomaso’s life and career: Isabelle De Tomaso, Isabelle Haskell before she met him.

9 photos