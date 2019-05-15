Ford UK To Lay Off 550 Employees

De Tomaso Is Coming Back With Project P At 2019 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

On July 4th, De Tomaso will rise up from the ashes of history. Founded in 1959 by Argentine-born racing driver Alejandro De Tomaso, the Italian automaker will debut the Project P at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with lots of inspiration from the Pantera 6 photos



De Tomaso died in 2003, and the trademark was therefore acquired by Gian Mario Rossignolo in 2009. Following the Deauville concept at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, De Tomaso was nothing more than a shadow of its former self up until Project P came into being.



Ideal Team Ventures bought De Tomaso in 2014 with the purpose of getting the business back on track in half a decade. Five years later, a working prototype has been put together just in time for the Festival of Speed. Details surrounding the Pantera’s successor are scarce, but don’t hold your breath for a Cleveland V8 under the hood.



What we do know about the mid-engine supercar is that De Tomaso has co-developed the newcomer “with world-renowned technical partners.” Speaking of which, Ideal Team Ventures bought Gumpert in 2016, coming up with the Intensa Emozione in 2018. The



Given that AMG , the engine could come in the guise of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the GT. On the other hand, the engine from Affalterbach isn't suited for mid-engine applications such as Project P.



Born in 1928 in Buenos Aires, the founder of De Tomaso fled to Italy in 1955. He raced for Maserati, Scuderia Centro Sud, and O.S.C.A. before turning his attention to building racing cars and road-going models. At one point, Alejandro was in control of Moto Guzzi and Maserati as well as Ghia and Vignale in addition to the Innocenti car company