Widebody De Tomaso Pantera in Yellow Has Countach Retro Spirit

There are quite a few cars that embody the "Back To The Future," cassette player, neon sweats kind of vibe. Obviously, the Lamborghini Countach does that perfectly, with its fancy doors, but also the Ferrari Testarossa. But today, we're going to pretend that the De Tomaso Pantera was just as famous.
The 1980s was an era of excess, or at least that's the way we see it today. So this over-the-top rendering feels like it belongs, even though it's got extensive modifications. Rob Evans Design is responsible for the banana car, which he created using the popular 3D modeling software Blender.
Obviously, this is nothing like the real Pantera. It's got a wing in the style of the Countach QV, lowered suspension, an angular widebody kit, completely new bumpers and a race-ready extractor in the hood.
The De Tomaso Pantera is one of the most undervalued supercars, but it also straddles eras. On the one hand, you've got the 1970s car, like the one Elvis had and shot with his revolver. But this rendering looks more like the 1982 GT5 model, like the one with BMW M1 paint we showed you a couple of days ago.
What's cool about these 3D models is that execution is far better than in the real world, which is why they've taken over the internet. For example, you can't see the panel lines on the banana car here, and the paint looks immaculate. What's more, a real car would have trouble turning its wheels in this situation.
But what would you want powering a modernized widebody De Tomaso? Well, since the car is usually connected in some way to Ford, we'd either go with a crazy race-ready EcoBoost V6 like in the GT or the good-old 5.0.
Also, we wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't remind you that last year, Ares Design, the company started by the former Lotus boss Dany Bahar, introduced a re-bodied Lamborghini Huracan called the Panther.
Obviously, this is nothing like the real Pantera. It's got a wing in the style of the Countach QV, lowered suspension, an angular widebody kit, completely new bumpers and a race-ready extractor in the hood.
The De Tomaso Pantera is one of the most undervalued supercars, but it also straddles eras. On the one hand, you've got the 1970s car, like the one Elvis had and shot with his revolver. But this rendering looks more like the 1982 GT5 model, like the one with BMW M1 paint we showed you a couple of days ago.
What's cool about these 3D models is that execution is far better than in the real world, which is why they've taken over the internet. For example, you can't see the panel lines on the banana car here, and the paint looks immaculate. What's more, a real car would have trouble turning its wheels in this situation.
But what would you want powering a modernized widebody De Tomaso? Well, since the car is usually connected in some way to Ford, we'd either go with a crazy race-ready EcoBoost V6 like in the GT or the good-old 5.0.
Also, we wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't remind you that last year, Ares Design, the company started by the former Lotus boss Dany Bahar, introduced a re-bodied Lamborghini Huracan called the Panther.
View this post on Instagram
Are you talking to me???? Still trying finding my way around blender. I do love having all the modeling/shading/texturing/rendering in one package. My workflow definitely needs some optimizing, feels like everything takes waaayyy to long. 2020 is the year of optimization!!