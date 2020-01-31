Widebody De Tomaso Pantera in Yellow Has Countach Retro Spirit

View this post on Instagram

Are you talking to me???? Still trying finding my way around blender. I do love having all the modeling/shading/texturing/rendering in one package. My workflow definitely needs some optimizing, feels like everything takes waaayyy to long. 2020 is the year of optimization!!

