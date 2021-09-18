2021 Toyota Supra vs. Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Drag Race Has Unpredictable Ending

Although it’s based on a BMW platform, features a BMW engine, and the transmission comes from ZF Friedrichshafen, the fifth-generation Supra is pretty fast in a straight line. Not only does it accelerate on point, but the straight-six is - more or less - underrated by the Bavarian automaker.
For the 2021 model year, Toyota’s range-topping sports car offers 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque, similar figures to the Z4 M40i roadster. The relatively low curb weight and the 50:50 weight distribution (sans occupants) also help this car on the blacktop.
The question is, can a bone-stock Supra with the 3.0-liter six keep up with a twin-turbo V8 coupe from the mad professors in Affalterbach? “Keep up” is an understatement because the MKV wins four out of five drag races against the more potent, more expensive, and heavier C 63 S Coupe.
Erroneously listed as an E 63 in the following clip, the German brute weighs more than 4,100 pounds (1,860 kilograms) right off the bat. We also have to mention the size of the rubber shoes, namely 255/35 by 19-inch tires up front and 285/30 by 19-inch tires out back. The Supra features 255s and 275s, which means the rear contact patches aren’t as large as on the AMG.
What's more, the Supra has the worse power-to-weight ratio even though it’s considerably lighter. The eight-speed automatic transmission also works like a charm with launch control, helping the Supra in all but one of the races performed by Sam CarLegion and his guest. The Speedshift MCT 9G in the C 63 S Coupe reacts too slow off the line, and despite the higher torque rating, the V8 fails to catch up to the Supra’s straight-six by the finish line.
The second race is much closer, and in full sport mode, the BMW-engined Toyota wins on two separate occasions. With the traction control system off and sport mode activated, the Mercedes-AMG comes into its own from a roll in the fifth and final race thanks to 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque.
