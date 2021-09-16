780 HP Audi S2 Quattro Races Ferrari 488 Pista, Can You Guess Who Owned the Speed Trap?

It’s hard to think of two passenger vehicles that are more different than an early 90s Audi S2 Quattro and a modern-day Ferrari 488 Pista, although the latter isn’t officially on sale anymore, so they do have that in common.
Another thing they have in common is that both vehicles weigh around 3,300 lbs (1,500 kg), with the Audi possibly being a tiny bit heavier, but only by an insignificant margin.
Based on the Audi 80 (B4), the S2 Quattro stands tall as one of Audi’s most iconic sports cars, manufactured by quattro GmbH, or Audi Sport as we’ve now come to know this division. The S2 was also Audi’s first S model, with power coming from a turbocharged 2.2-liter five-cylinder unit, sending around 220 hp to all four wheels. In a straight line, you could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in a little under 6 seconds, so it was fast by the standards we had three decades ago.
However, keep in mind that this S2 was fitted with a Garrett turbocharger and now produces an alleged 780 hp, which means it’s around 3.5 times more powerful than stock. We should also note that this race took place over a half mile, which does matter when dealing with older but very powerful cars, as they get to have more “room” to stretch their wings.
As for its opponent, the Ferrari 488 Pista, the description of the video doesn’t indicate anything other than the car being stock, which means its 3.9-liter twin turbo V8 is putting down 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. You need less than three seconds to hit 60 mph in this thing, and you’ll be doing so without breaking a sweat.
What’s fascinating is that in the end, while the 488 Pista crossed the half mile mark in 16.4 seconds to the Audi’s 17.2 seconds, the S2 was doing 265 kph (164 mph) at that time, to the Ferrari’s 258 kph (160 mph). Also, prior to this race, the S2 did manage to beat a Nissan GT-R, both in terms of speed and time.
