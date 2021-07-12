5 Ferrari 488 Pista Goes Official Bringing Race Tech to the Road

332-Mile Ferrari 488 Pista Will Murder MSRP Like a Scene From Game of Thrones

This particular car, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer , has been specified out of its mind, with over $85,000's worth of options. Its original sticker price was $345,300, while the total price came down to $435,937. Since last year (2020 model), it’s only done 332 miles (534 km).Before we get into the specifics, let’s run through what makes the Pista such a great car. Back in 2018 when it first came out, it represented the very best 488 model that money could buy. Its design was influenced by the 488 GTE and 488 Challenge race cars, while the 3.9-liter twin turbocharged V8 unit was bumped to 710 hp (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 nm) of torque.Other mods included improved aerodynamics over the normal 488 GTB, to go with a faster seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, less weight and quite a few other changes – all meant to help you go faster on the race track.This one also happens to be finished in Scuderia Red, with contrasting black over-the-top stripes. Imagine, just the carbon fiber rear diffuser, rear moulding, front flaps and side splitters alone cost a combined $24,000. The wheels meanwhile come with a black finish and measure 20-inches in diameter, leaving plenty of room for us to see the large yellow-finished Brembo calipers with carbon ceramic rotors.As for the interior, it’s specified with Nero Alcantara carbon-fiber racing seats, Alcantara dashboard trim, carbon fiber accents, sat-nav with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking camera and a great deal more.As this story's being written, there are 7 days left to bid for this car and someone is already willing to pay $400,000. From our experience, barely driven 488 Pista models can go for $600,000 or even $700,000 easy, depending on specs and overall wear.

