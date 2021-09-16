TikTok Star Khaby Lame Teaches F1 Driver Carlos Sainz How to Sit in His Ferrari

All of us have resorted to the internet to help us find an easier way to do some chores. With millions of “life hacks” available, some of them are making tasks more difficult. But Khaby Lame is there to show you how to do things the easy way, and now his next step is teaching Formula 1 drivers what they are supposed to already know.
Khaby Lame is a hugely popular TikToker, with over 111 million followers and 1.7 billion likes, and he’s TikTok’s second most followed person. He became famous during the health crisis, when he started posting videos showing the easy way to do habitual things. With an estimated net worth of $1 million, he became known for his short comedy skits where he sarcastically and wordlessly ridicules people, adding his trademark hand gesture at the end.
We could all use some laugh, and the Senegalese-Italian comedian delivers all the time. A guest at Monza, Italy, Khaby showed he’s a true phenomenon as he visited Ferrari, apparently a source for new content.
The influencer published a new video on September 15, giving instructions to F1 driver Carlos Sainz, who pretended to have a problem getting into his Ferrari, going headfirst into the driver’s seat and failing to actually find a good position after several attempts. But there’s an easy way to do this, as the influencer shows us later in the video. Khaby shows up wearing the Scuderia outfit and a helmet, before showing his face. With his custom hand gestures, he shows the Spanish driver the right way to get over the halo so he could sit correctly into the Ferrari SF21.
After showing him, Lame joked in the caption: “It was an honor to help you my friend, but next time learn how to get into the car.” The Spaniard also stepped in the joke, replying: “Thanks for the help.”
