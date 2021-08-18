Audi’s Video Ever About Past, Present, and Future Is Great: Look for the Trees

We should start with Lanny Joon, the actor who represents me, you, everybody that can buy an Audi nowadays – new or used. He starts the video lost in his own distant thoughts about work, family, bills, whatever is bothering any of us but is not really a problem right now, as Eckhart Tolle teaches.The video puts him in the present with a “led balloon” that splashes right into his face. His kids want to play, and he embraces the game immediately. Not only him but also his neighbors, his wife (played by Julia Lehman), Doug DeMuro, Jermaine Love, and some of the current and past cars that led Audi to where it currently is.This is when the video punches all people that love cars. On a beautiful road, iconic cars such as the 1919 Audi Type C Alpensieger, 1927 Wanderer W25 K, 1938 Horch 853 A, 1956 DKW F800, 1967 Audi 80 Variant, 1975 Audi 50 LS, 1976 Audi 80 GTE, 1984 Audi Sport Quattro, and the 1936 Auto Union Type C join the “led balloon” battle. There’s even room for a 1936 DKW UL 700 motorcycle.The rally and race legends managed to bring back the legendary drivers that made these cars win, such as Walter Röhrl, Hurley Haywood, Tom Kristensen, and Hans-Joachin Stuck. Anything that puts such a team together, advertisement or not, deserves to be watched.The entire video is right below. Make sure you watch all of it to learn more about the filming process, the bloopers, and general funny episodes behind the scenes. Most of all, learn with the past, make plans for the future, but enjoy the present: that’s all you really have.