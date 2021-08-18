5 Someone Has Invented Bluetooth Wheel Fasteners That Can’t Be Stolen

World's Smallest Wireless Mouse Is the Size of Two Quarters, Also Acts as a Laser Pointer

This multi-functional gadget measures 0.5 x 0.9 x 1.8 in (13 x 24 x 46 mm) and can easily travel with you anywhere you go, weighing just one ounce (30 grams). You can choose between three colors, black, white, and silver. It easily fits in any pocket and its ergonomic design allows you to effortlessly switch between its mouse mode and air mode. No joint pain, no strain on your fingers.ZeroMouse works on any surface and can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to scroll through your phone's videos, photos, and so on. It has a working distance of approximately 32 ft (10 m), a USB-C port, and a 250mAh battery that offers more than 20 hours of continuous use on a single charge The small gadget features an intuitive single-finger control that lets you access its various functions. A button on the bottom of the mouse activates the laser pointer, while a click on one of its touch keys powers on the device.It may be tiny, but the ZeroMouse is extremely versatile. It can support all the operating systems, from Windows 10 to macOS10.10, iOS10, Android 9.0, and above.Whether you want to use it as a simple mouse, a control tool for your smartphone, or a pointer for your slides and presentations, this little guy is a reliable device. And the fact that it's wireless contributes to an increase in your productivity and efficiency because you don’t have to worry about tangling cables.ZeroMouse is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Although there are still 17 days to go, the campaign has already achieved its goal. The device managed to raise almost $51,000 although, the goal being just $1,000.If you want the ZeroMouse, you have to pledge a minimum of $35. The estimated delivery date is October 2021.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.