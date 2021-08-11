Audi Concept Shanghai to Be Named Q5 e-tron, Patent Filing Shows

Audi has not slowed down one bit with the development of the production version of the Concept Shanghai. With the concept vehicle was shown in April, the German brand has already patented the design of its production version, which is set to be called the Audi Q5 e-tron.
Interestingly, while bearing the Q5 name, the model has no other connection to the Q5 range, as this is based on the MEB platform employed by the Volkswagen ID.6, another China-only model. The latter is the largest electric SUV from VW at the moment, and Audi will sell its version in China under the Q5 e-tron name and a distinctive design.
Our spy photographers have previously snapped the prototype of the electric SUV during its European testing phase. The car has a wheelbase of 116.7 inches (2.965 mm), which is enough to ensure proper room for the passengers in the second row of seats, as well as room for those on the third row.
The overall length of the model will be 4.876 mm (192 inches), while the width is 73 inches (1.860 mm), and the height is 65.8 inches (1.675 mm). The case of the Q5 e-tron and the VW ID.6 shows how automotive conglomerates can accomplish economies of scale even when they only sell a model on a single market. China is still the world's biggest car market, so it does make sense to sell two models with similar dimensions and capabilities and a distinct design. Audi and VW are not the only brands that do this, so there is no reason to be mad at the German conglomerate or its brands.
The China-only model will be made locally by SAIC Volkswagen, and its patent images have appeared online after they were published on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website in China, as InsideEVs noted.
Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, Audi is working on another electric SUV, which will be called the Q6 e-tron. The Q6 e-tron will use the PPE platform (co-developed with Porsche) instead of VW's MEB platform and will be sold in the rest of the world.
