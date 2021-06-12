Brabus Will Sell You a Ferrari 488 Pista For $500k… Wait, What?

Famous Mercedes tuner Brabus has added a Ferrari 488 Pista to their collection, not for tweaking purposes, but for selling it.
The Italian supercar was first registered last March, has only 103 km (64 miles) on the clock, and is offered for a cool €409,360 in Germany, which equals to almost $500,000 at the current exchange rates. Back in the day, the 488 Pista started at around $350,000.
It has a Blu Pozzi exterior, with Bianco King racing stripes, 20-inch matte gold wheels and aluminum grey brake calipers, on top of a Blu Pozzi cockpit with ‘Cavallino’ gold hand stitching in the headrests, leather and Alcantara upholstery, and racing harness. Lots of carbon fiber can be found inside and out, and this 488 Pista features a premium sound system, navigation, radio and Bluetooth, and a nose-lift system for clearing speedbumps.
Power is supplied by a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine, with significant mods over the unit found in the regular GTB. The larger intercooler, titanium connecting rods, revised cam shafts, lighter flywheel and the exhaust manifolds from the 488 Challenger racer are part of the upgrades.
No less than 720 PS (710 HP / 530 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque at 3,000 rpm in 7th gear come to life at a hard push of the throttle. Ferrari claims that the 488 Pista, which has a curb weight of 1,385 kg (3,053 lbs), can do the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.85 seconds. From nought to 200 kph (0-124 mph), it needs 7.6 seconds, and flat out, it can exceed 340 kph (211 mph). The average fuel consumption is rated at 12.8 l/100 km (18.4 mpg US) on the WLTP cycle.
Should you want to take a closer look at this 488 Pista, then you will have to check out the ad on Brabus’ official website here.
