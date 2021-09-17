Old Volvo 200-Series Wagon Dukes It Out With Vintage Muscle for 7s Sleeper Glory

The Hot Rod Drag Week 2021 was packed with action from early on and, until we get coverage of the finals, let’s check out some of the earlier highlights. They are well worth our while, both literally and figuratively.
Among the many folks providing cool snippets of what is going on in Norwalk, Ohio, at the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, there is also a gentleman named Tom Bailey. He’s not one to get biased and select only a few races. Instead, he provided coverage on his personal YouTube channel of both first days with many of the finest clashes.
So, if you are a drag racing fan and could not attend the Hot Rod Drag Week, this might provide some comfort. Beware, the two videos we have embedded below will take more than an hour of your precious time. But it could be well worth the while, especially if quarter-mile battles are your thing, morning, noon and evening...
Alternatively, because we on the other hand are allowed to be a little fussy, we could focus on a couple of remarkably interesting races that took place during the second day of drag strip wonderfulness (it’s the second video). So, after he noticed a derelict Volvo station wagon going down the track against anyone without any sort of shame, the 200-series Swedish grocery getter is back for more action.
It comes out to play at the 7:48 mark against a black-and-silver vintage Chevrolet Camaro, as far as we can tell (the focus of the videographer was clearly on the parachute-equipped wagon!). And although the team hasn’t made it into the sixes (just yet), it is still a very solid result: 7.09s at 204 mph (328 kph). Now, after a moment has passed and everyone collected their jaws, it could be said this was not exactly a surprise, since the day before, it managed a 7:18s ET!
And that’s not all, folks, because these magnificent men and women in their dragstrip-flying machines have more crazy stuff to showcase. As such, immediately afterward, from the 10:26 mark, we are met with the sight of a John Deere tractor/truck! We are not kidding and the thing even had Hoosier tires to perform the traditional pre-race burnout the right way...
