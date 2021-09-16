Citroen Ami Drag Races Carwow's Matt Watson on an E-Bike Among Other... Things

We can't say we know how they've done it, but British YouTube channel has become the number one provider of quality drag races, and that's despite the fact none of them actually take place on a drag strip.
Maybe that's part of the appeal for those who aren't necessarily drag racing enthusiasts but still like to see two cars competing against each other - the real-world conditions. Well, they're not exactly slaloming heavy traffic on public highways, which is what a "real-world" drag race would look like, but at least they're using regular asphalt with no prepping whatsoever.
For this race, however, they went one step further and actually used a public road, albeit a closed one. That's because unlike when they raced 1,000 hp cars that needed lots of room, all five of these vehicles have a combined power output that probably doesn't leave the single digits zone. The fact two of them are RC cars definitely helps with that.
The EV that sparked all this madness is the Citroen Ami. You may or may not have heard about it, but simply put, it's one possible solution for easing traffic congestion while still using an enclosed four-wheeled personal transportation device. Think what Renault did with the Twizy a few years ago, but slightly more car-like.
The Ami is famous for having the same shape at both ends, but that's one of the features used to keep its production costs down. Others are its powertrain: the EV will use its 8-horsepower motor to cover a maximum distance of 45 miles (72 km). With a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), that means not only is it not going very far, but it won't be getting there quickly either.
Luckily for the French oddity, its competitors for the day aren't exactly sprightly themselves. The first one is an electric scooter with a similar range (40 miles or 64 km) but a motor that generates roughly one horsepower. Even so, the Pure Air Pro scooter could still go faster than the 15 mph (25 km/h) speed limit it has if it weren't for safety concerns.
Before the race, it's time for the obligatory soundcheck. Since there are no engines, it comes down to horns. "Enough nonsense, let's race," says Matt after they both honk or ring their bell, respectively. Little did he know the nonsense was just about to start.
After completing the quarter mile in 35 seconds, Matt feels the need to mention the Rimac Nevera, for some reason. Exactly what prompted that memory, we'll never know, but we can't think of anything. Speaking about the Nevera inside a Citroen Ami is like talking about a juicy steak while chewing hay.
For the next race, Matt valiantly jumps on the seat of a Gocycle G4i, an electric folding bicycle with a front-mounted electric motor that can provide some boost. Knowing how competitive the carwow presenter gets in these videos, you won't be surprised to know he gave it his best trying to win it. You might be a little flabbergasted by the sounds he makes while pedaling. There's no way to put it nicely: it sounds like he's giving birth.
The final two opponents are a pair of RC cars. We've seen what those can do, but these two are nowhere near a competition level. In fact, one is an amateur DIY project, so we should be glad if it doesn't explode. Will they finally beat the Ami, particularly since the two adults controlling the cars are also sitting inside the Citroen EV? Watch and see, just don't expect any (positive) records to fall.
For this race, however, they went one step further and actually used a public road, albeit a closed one. That's because unlike when they raced 1,000 hp cars that needed lots of room, all five of these vehicles have a combined power output that probably doesn't leave the single digits zone. The fact two of them are RC cars definitely helps with that.
The EV that sparked all this madness is the Citroen Ami. You may or may not have heard about it, but simply put, it's one possible solution for easing traffic congestion while still using an enclosed four-wheeled personal transportation device. Think what Renault did with the Twizy a few years ago, but slightly more car-like.
The Ami is famous for having the same shape at both ends, but that's one of the features used to keep its production costs down. Others are its powertrain: the EV will use its 8-horsepower motor to cover a maximum distance of 45 miles (72 km). With a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), that means not only is it not going very far, but it won't be getting there quickly either.
Luckily for the French oddity, its competitors for the day aren't exactly sprightly themselves. The first one is an electric scooter with a similar range (40 miles or 64 km) but a motor that generates roughly one horsepower. Even so, the Pure Air Pro scooter could still go faster than the 15 mph (25 km/h) speed limit it has if it weren't for safety concerns.
Before the race, it's time for the obligatory soundcheck. Since there are no engines, it comes down to horns. "Enough nonsense, let's race," says Matt after they both honk or ring their bell, respectively. Little did he know the nonsense was just about to start.
After completing the quarter mile in 35 seconds, Matt feels the need to mention the Rimac Nevera, for some reason. Exactly what prompted that memory, we'll never know, but we can't think of anything. Speaking about the Nevera inside a Citroen Ami is like talking about a juicy steak while chewing hay.
For the next race, Matt valiantly jumps on the seat of a Gocycle G4i, an electric folding bicycle with a front-mounted electric motor that can provide some boost. Knowing how competitive the carwow presenter gets in these videos, you won't be surprised to know he gave it his best trying to win it. You might be a little flabbergasted by the sounds he makes while pedaling. There's no way to put it nicely: it sounds like he's giving birth.
The final two opponents are a pair of RC cars. We've seen what those can do, but these two are nowhere near a competition level. In fact, one is an amateur DIY project, so we should be glad if it doesn't explode. Will they finally beat the Ami, particularly since the two adults controlling the cars are also sitting inside the Citroen EV? Watch and see, just don't expect any (positive) records to fall.