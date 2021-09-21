2021 Toyota Supra Regrets Drag Racing a Tuned Jeep SRT and a Tuned BMW E92

5 Fast and Furious 10 Set for April 2023 Theater Debut, Filming Should Start Soon

If someone had offered me a penny for every single time I’ve heard the fifth-generation Supra isn’t a real Supra , I would probably sip from a very expensive coffee right now. But contrary to what naysayers claim about the Japanese coupe built in Austria with Bavarian underpinnings, the MKV is a fine sports car that’s pretty quick over the quarter-mile sprint. 6 photos



Case in point: Car & Driver has dyno’d a 2021 model with



The Supra in the following clip dips into the 12.0-second range at 118.93 miles per hour or 191 kph, figures that would make a previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray blush with embarrassment. Be that as it may, the stock-looking sports car is no match for the Jeep SRT and E92.



Both rivals are tuned according to the video’s uploader, although it’s hard to tell what kind of modifications they’re running. The Grand Cherokee definitely isn’t naturally aspirated for it crosses the quarter-mile finish line in 11.3 seconds. To whom it may concern, the Hellcat supercharged HEMI V8-engined Grand Cherokee Trackhawk needs 11.6 seconds over the same distance.



As for the black-painted 3 Series Coupe from the E92 generation, the boosted straight-six engine and super-sticky drag radials out back translate to a blistering run of 11.1 seconds at 131.43 miles per hour or 212 kph.



