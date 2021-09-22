This Is What Sustains the GMD MOTIV Quadricycle: an iStream Chassis

You may have never heard of the MOTIV Quadricycle. Presented in March 2020, the vehicle conceived by Gordon Murray Design may one day become an autonomous pod for a single passenger. While the technology is not there yet, what the MOTIV can offer as a contribution is something Gordon Murray has been speaking about since 2010, at least. At the 2021 Cenex-LCV, the designer presented the iStream structure that underpins the MOTIV.

