Hemi Cuda Gets Challenged by Kawasaki Ninja, the Gap Is Big

The third generation Plymouth Barracuda wouldn’t normally pose a threat to the Kawasaki Ninja. However, this classic American muscle car has been tuned to the teeth, and it is now a sub-10-second ride, on a good day, with a perfect takeoff. 7 photos



We have no idea what exactly lies under the hood of the Cuda, but that massive scoop does say HEMI on the sides. On top of that, it sounds monstrous while warming up those rear tires, prior to the actual race, and is probably one more tune away from popping a wheelie, as the takeoff is pretty much insane.The overall condition of the American muscle car is top-notch. A perfect green paint finish covers the body, and is contrasted by the black racing stripe. The vehicle has extremely fat rear tires, suitable for quarter-mile sprints, as well as the mandatory roll cage and window safety nets, among other mods.In our car-infested world, the only superbike that matters is the Suzuki Hayabusa . However, there are other models out there that are equally fast, or perhaps even faster, and the Kawasaki Ninja is one of them. You’ll have to excuse this writer for not being a bike expert, but if you are, then feel free to name the exact models of the two bikes in our comments section.Until you zoom in on the pics shared in the image gallery above, we will tell you that the Hemi ‘Cuda sat next to two Kawasaki Ninjas . The first time they lined up at the start line, the four-wheeled vehicle seemed pretty much unstoppable. Nonetheless, the superbike got to show what it’s made of in the second run, when it simply obliterated the muscle car, running the quarter-mile in a hair under 9 seconds, at a little over 152 mph (245 kph).