Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Dodge Charger Hellcat, Doesn’t Go As Planned

Whenever a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 lines up at the start line, one has big expectations from it. After all, the new generation is the Blue Oval’s most powerful street-legal machine ever, dwarfing even the menacing GT supercar. 7 photos



Well, unless the kW ) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This is enough to help it sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in a supercar-rivaling 3.4 seconds before running out of breath at 204 mph (328 kph).



As for the



Now, it’s one thing to read about the specs and a totally different story to see an actual drag race between the two. Fortunately, they met at the Byron Dragway, in Illinois, not long ago, putting their money where their mouths are. So, which one do you think was faster down the quarter mile? How about trying to guess the outcome before scrolling down and hitting the play button, and see if you’ve nailed it right after?



Now, it's one thing to read about the specs and a totally different story to see an actual drag race between the two. Fortunately, they met at the Byron Dragway, in Illinois, not long ago, putting their money where their mouths are. So, which one do you think was faster down the quarter mile? How about trying to guess the outcome before scrolling down and hitting the play button, and see if you've nailed it right after?