Ford Shelby GT500 and Hellcat Challenger Do a Quick GPS-Based Battle In Europe

More on this:

1 Forgotten Jaguar XFR-S Reveals What It's Made Of, Hits 193 MPH in Autobahn Sweep

2 AMG GT Black Series Travels the Autobahn at 196 MPH, Matte 911 GT2 Doesn't Mind

3 650-HP Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets Down to Supercharged Autobahn Business at 161 MPH

4 BMW M3 and Alfa Giulia QV Sound Battle Also Calls for 174-MPH Autobahn Sprint

5 2021 VW Polo GTI Hits 149 MPH After Bumpy Autobahn Ride, Has Very Cool Paddles