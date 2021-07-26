Ford Shelby GT500 and Hellcat Challenger Do a Quick GPS-Based Battle In Europe

Right now, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are way in front of the Chevy Camaro both in terms of sales and performance. So, for just about anyone out there, the pinnacle of current American muscle cars are just the Shelby GT500 and SRT Hellcat options. Even for European vloggers, such as the good folks over at the “AutoTopNL” channel on YouTube.
Just in case they need a little presentation, these daredevils take full advantage of the no-limit areas of the German Autobahn to present us with some of the coolest and most powerful cars out there. And the showcase usually takes place at very high speeds. Of course, from time to time there’s also a neat little video that breaks the mold by turning the focus away from top speed attempts... to side-by-side acceleration comparisons.
These are starting to become attractive even as the footage doesn’t look as dynamic as in other cases, since a big part of the video (embedded below) is focused solely on the instrument cluster and GPS-based app readings. But don’t worry, whenever there’s a chance for something odd to shine brightly, there’s also the guarantee that we’re going to catch a glimpse of the exterior as well.
In this particular case, it’s all about the rear ends of the Shelby GT500 and the Challenger SRT Hellcat. And we dig the POV since it enables a cool soundcheck for both rides. With a big plus going to the Mustang footage as the camera kept on rolling for as long as there was a supercharged whine/exhaust rumble on the horizon.
But that doesn’t mean the Hellcat didn’t have a chance of its own to shine – at the very end we can see the Shelby slowing down and the Challenger still going strong, to the point of hitting 165 mph (265 kph) without “breaking a sweat.”
On the other hand, we are here for the actual side-by-side comparison, not the aftermath. That one kicks off at the 0:38 mark and puts the speedometers/smartphone app front and center to show who’s got the upper hand on European soil as well. By the end of the quick skirmish, which includes the traditional 62 mph (100 kph), 124 mph (200 kph), and quarter-mile readouts, the answer is plain and obvious.
Interestingly, the victor also does not seem willing to celebrate for long since the distance to empty is just 80 miles (129 km)… although it is running on a full tank of gas!
