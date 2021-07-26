New Age vs. Tuned Old School Muscle: Tesla Model S Plaid Races Ford Shelby GT500

4 2021 Ford Bronco Track-Races GT500 Signature, You Won't Believe Which Came First

And, just to make sure thecompetitor has a fighting chance (we’ve already seen what happens to a GT350 when it meets the Plaid), this 2020 Shelby GT500 has been reworked by the experts over at Boynton Beach, Florida-based Palm Beach Dyno. The result is worthy of their name, as the Mustang now makes 1,100 horsepower, according to the description from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.Unfortunately, there’s a little twist to the battle. Those familiar with the MITM Elite event which took place July 21st to 24th at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Saint Louis, Missouri, might have already guessed the setting. Because MITM is immensely proud of gathering some of the fastest cars out there for both drag and roll racing, this encounter between the Plaid and GT500 isn’t as definitive as one might imagine.Yes, there are a couple of drag races in the video embedded below from the 1:10 mark (as well as a second one with the Plaid in search of a new quarter-mile record), but the direct brawl between the new and old age monsters is of the roll race variety. Well, it’s more than nothing, so let’s find out the outcome. First with the Model S on the left lane, then with the GT500 making the switch The reason we mentioned the left lane is that it seems that it is the lucky one. As such, the battles left us undecided as to who merits our praise since both drivers came out with a victory. A third race to settle the case between the Plaid and GT500 might have been great, but – as always – you really can’t have everything in life...