Red Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Crimson Raven Comparison Shows the Widening Gap

More on this:

1 Opening Tesla Superchargers to Other EVs May Have to Do With Incentives

2 Tesla Cuts $500 Off $1,500 FSD Hardware Upgrade Price, Is Still $1,000 Too Much

3 Consumer Reports Says Tesla Shouldn't Test Beta Software on Public Roads

4 Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid Hit 0-60 MPH in 1.99-Seconds on the Street

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Fully Staged Start Gives Model S Raven the Move, No Chance