Tesla Model S Plaid Drags Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Absolute Destruction Ensues

That may be in part due to established outlets, but let’s be frank and call out all the new YouTube channels popping up left and right for what they are. They’re eitherenthusiasts or profiteers looking to make themselves known via the latest and hottest commodity on the automotive market. Case in point with the fresh “Born 2 Race” outlet that currently has just a trio of videos focused on the Tesla Model S Plaid.The first couple of them are very short, and they were probably snatched via someone’s smartphone. The third one is a little better and promises to deliver an interesting quarter-mile battle between the fresh Tesla Model S Plaid and the now-defunct Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 . But even though we’re dealing with a slightly longer feature that now has the traditional aspect ratio for YT videos, we’re still going to leave with a bitter taste.In particular, they need to learn a thing or two about delivering the content. But we’re doing to cut them some slack, on the account of being so new to the whole vlogging world—at least as far as this channel is concerned. On the other hand, this video is a mess as the Model S Plaid vs. Shelby action doesn’t start until the 4:15 mark. Before that, they just show about a minute of generic shots with people and celebrities (presumably presenting their former exploits), as well as a few drag races.The one between the Model S Plaid and the vintage ‘69 Chevy Camaro sporting a Big Block and nitrous would be a hoot, but it’s actually just a teaser for things to come. It’s going to be interesting, considering that both the Model S and the Camaro each had the opportunity to perform solo runs and the Tesla came out with a 6.22s ET against Chevy’s run of 6.29s (presumably on some eighth of a mile passes).Now, back to the Plaid vs. GT350 encounter, this one also smells of unfinished business since we’re presented with a great POV of the race, but the actual times remain a mystery. Alas, we really didn’t need them since the EV vs. domination is blatantly unambiguous...