2021 Ford Bronco Track-Races GT500 Signature, You Won't Believe Which Came First

Presented last July alongside the Bronco brand, The Bronco Nation community has an unprecedented level of direct access to Blue Oval assets revolving around the reinvented sixth-generation off-roader. But they’ve kind of disappointed the fan base until now, seemingly looking as if they’re stuck in a walk-through and walk-around Groundhog Day-style loop. Now, they’re probably trying to make amends with something cool and exciting.
Simply titled “Shelby vs. Shelby,” the latest video feature (embedded below) seems a bit off compared to the general purpose of The Bronco Nation’s YouTube channel. But don’t worry, a 2021 Ford Bronco appears for the challenge. One that may look way above its paygrade since we’re dealing with a track encounter with the 800+ hp Shelby American Carroll Shelby GT500 Signature Edition.
And they’re racing at the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, a short and technical road course with a mere ten turns and an 80-feet (24 meters) elevation change over the length of just 1.8 miles (2.89 km). Besides, at the wheel of the GT500 SE is none other than Gary Patterson, Shelby American’s president... So, the Bronco looks to be way over its heels!
But there’s a catch. At the wheel of this generic 4-Door (we estimate it’s a $44,590 Badlands dressed up in the $295 Rapid Red paint job) is Shelby Hall, who is a professional off-road racer. That could be hint number one, but it’s a two-in-one teaser for things to come, as we’ll find out at the very end of the race. It’s a thrilling one, first because just everyone laughs at the idea of pitting a Bronco against a tuned GT500 supercar... on a racetrack.
But once the action gets going and the Shelby Mustang takes the lead, it’s pretty obvious the 2021 Bronco is allowed to play dirty—quite literally. This is because Hall just casually takes shortcuts through the grass and the circuit’s service trails every time she needs to recapture the lead. So, at the end of the race, shocking surprise, the SUV wins!
And that’s not all, because the Shelby president concludes that since Hall’s other name is Shelby, the company should do something about that with the Bronco. So, here you go, this was all a ruse to smartly tease the upcoming arrival of a Shelby American take on the 2021 Bronco. Well, this marketing stunt is a job well done.
