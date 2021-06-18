autoevolution
Ford F-150 Raptor Aftermarket Expert Promises to Fit 39-Inchers on 2021 Bronco

18 Jun 2021
Except for diehard first and second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor fans, there’s little chance anyone else knows many details about the trials and tribulations of one Houston, Texas aftermarket specialist called Apollo Optics. It started in 2014 as an LED off-road lighting company. Then they took a liking for the dune-bashing high-performance truck. And now they seemingly fell in love with the 2021 Bronco.
According to a testimony shared on the bronco6g forum, Apollo Optics quickly grew into a full lighting vendor and as operations expanded the tuning shop also started digging further into the off-road aftermarket sector with LEDs, front and rear bumpers, and “everything in between…literally.”

Their most important successes came with the first- and second-generation F-150 Raptor (a few self-explanatory custom builds are in the gallery) models, and due to the rising popularity of their modifications the company has now decided to also try and attract the SUV enthusiasts from the 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door family.

The logical first step was to place an order for a company example to use as the proper testing bed, a 2021 Bronco Wildtrak 4-Door (which starts at an MSRP of $49,475). And it seems they have some huge plans in store for the SUV. Quite literally, because we’re not only talking about their new partnerships with Addictive Desert Designs (bumpers), Baja Designs (lights), VenomRex (wheels), COBB Tuning (performance), or MBRP (exhaust).

It’s all that and above all else the fact they’re going to “dive into this platform” from the height of the 39-inch off-road tires they plan on fitting! Well, here’s another small operation that will seek to deliver huge thrills as it got mesmerized by the allure of the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco. Hopefully, they fulfill their goal of getting “this rig running and fully clearing 39s!” It’s pretty obvious, the Hulk-tire game is definitely on...

