Digitally Remastered 2021 Ford Bronco Looks Ready for Some Vintage Road Trips

Ever since Ford officially presented to the world the reinvented sixth-generation 2021 Bronco back in July 2020, many fans have been craving some additional heritage cues. The rumor mill has been swirling around the possible 2022 model year appearance of a special limited edition that harks back to the glorious past, but the aftermarket world doesn't stand still either.
Many tuning and accessory experts are eager to dip their toes into the Bronco aftermarket stage now that Blue Oval’s MAP (Michigan Assembly Plant) is finally churning out the production examples. And, with first deliveries on their way to dealer lots, outlets such as 4 Wheel Parts just released their catalogs for the 2021 model year.
But it seems that some aftermarket experts might be ready to take things even further. At least on a virtual level, if not for anything else. Case in point with ADD Offroad (a.k.a. Addictive Desert Designs), which has taken to social media with a digitally remastered 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door sporting a decidedly vintage look. No information on why it was visualized as such was offered, so we can easily speculate a few use case scenarios.
One would be that ADD Offroad just wanted to board the hype train and direct everyone’s attention to the wide variety of adventure parts it has on offer. Another would be that it’s a ruse to remind us that 2021 Broncos can be customized with their help, as the company has already released parts and accessories touching the bumper, doors, wheels, or tire carrier areas.
But what if ADD Offroad is trying to hint that its upcoming full line of 2021 Bronco accessories will include stuff that would strike a home run with classic Bronco aficionados? After all, it’s not like the new generation isn’t a darling of the imagination land when it comes to old-school vibes.
And ADD Offroad’s version isn’t bad at all, mixing the old school vibe with modern touches such as a lift kit, chunky tires, or LED lights. All in all, it's not the worst way to dream about summer adventures and road trips.
