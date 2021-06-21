2022 Ford Bronco and Maverick Orders, Scheduling, and Production Dates Revealed

With the first 2021 Bronco dealer demo vehicle already at home to mesmerize fans and more reservation holders reporting happily their orders have entered the “Bronco has been built” status, things are finally moving along nicely in the Blue Oval world. And, if the Donlen Corporation’s recent manufacturer update is to be trusted, things are going to get run on a tight schedule moving forward.
An entire world has probably heard about Ford’s incredibly successful launch of the sixth-generation Bronco (as a family, composed of Bronco Sport and 2-Door plus 4-Door) and its subsequent delay issues. Hopefully, all these woes will be in the past because the company has recently launched a very enticing product that will probably attract a lot of consumers... if the Blue Oval doesn’t fail them all over again.
We’re talking about the 2022 Maverick truck, a proud sibling to the Bronco Sport, of course. And it seems the company is eager to make reservation holders (36k of them wanted the truck after just seven days) happy, along with the folks that are eagerly waiting the very first model year update (2022MY) for the Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door.
According to a recent manufacturer update shared by the American fleet leasing and management company Donlen Corporation, it seems that we have the first order acceptance, scheduling, and production dates for both the 2022 Maverick and Bronco, as well as a big roster of other Blue Oval models. Naturally, take this with a grain of salt because they’re still “estimated and subject to change.”
But, for now, we can tell the eager customers of the 2022 Maverick they will have to wait until July 12th for the scheduling process to commence, while production has been envisioned to kick off August 16th, 2021 (ordering has already started on June 8th, of course).
Meanwhile, the 2022 Broncos will be available for initial ordering starting September 13th (final orders for the 2021 Bronco are due on September 3rd), for scheduling on October 14th, and production should ramp up beginning with December 13th. Hopefully, these traditionally unlucky dates aren’t going to jinx the reinvented SUV...
