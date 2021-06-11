Non-Sasquatch 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Decides to Find Out If 37-Inchers Fit

Because of the well-known connection between the Blue Oval and The Bronco Nation, the latter community has access to all sorts of neat perks. And this time around, although they have a new walkaround set up with a red First Edition, we’re going to be focused on an equally crimson Badlands 4-Door because it comes with a more appealing twist.
Like many fans of the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco, we have grown tired of all these Bronco Nation walkarounds. Of course, we also embedded the video below, but we really feel that Vaughn Gittin Jr. set up the First Editon bar pretty high already.
Besides, we can almost feel the aroma of the upcoming user reviews as more and more Broncos gather in Michigan before finally kicking off the eagerly anticipated first deliveries. There’s a lot of them, as far as the broncos_south account is concerned, and they have video evidence (also embedded below) to prove it.
But let’s get back to the Bronco Nation’s Badlands 4-Door they’ve been using for the past days. During a recent visit to Bessemer, Alabama-based automotive repair shop TCcustoms, the good folks decided that it’s not enough to talk about all things Bronco; it’s also necessary to take some custom action.
As such, they decided to answer a question that probably springs to the minds of many Bronco reservation holders: is a non-Sasquatch Bronco able to fit 37-inch tires? Well, it turns out that it is—with a catch. So, getting the stock, non-Sasquatch Badlands ($44,590, the pack is another $2,495) on 35-inchers is a breeze, and the team reported they would feel confident to drive them on paved roads.
Interestingly, while both tire versions probably wouldn’t be safe for off-roading, even the 37 inchers were accepted by the stock Badlands. The caveat is that “rubbing may occur with 37” tires on uneven terrain or in tight turns.” So, the takeaway is that one can fit the big off-road tires on a stock non-Sasquatch Bronco, but then you wouldn’t be able to take them off the beaten path.
