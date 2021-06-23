First Customer 2021 Ford Broncos off the Trucks Are a Badlands and Black Diamond

When Ford finally announced the 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door models entered production at the Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP), the company also hinted that first customer deliveries might not be very far away either. After all, the initial shipments were already on their way to dealers.
That was all on June 15th. A few days later, on June 22nd, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco was probably ready to go down in history as various social media outlets and the bronco6g.com forum reported that first customer delivery 2021 model year examples were getting off the trucks. So far, we have only heard about a couple of units, both of the 4-Door variety.
If anyone knows about other Broncos hitting the dealership tarmac, give us a heads up in the comments section to properly update this story. For now, the vehicles that might hold a very special place in the hearts and minds of Bronco fans are an Area 51 4-Door Black Diamond (starting at $38,545) and a Race Red 4-Door Badlands (a tad more expensive at $44,590).
According to the story shared by the latter Bronco’s new owner, we are dealing with a Sasquatch example that comes with the MIC (molded-in-color) hardtop and also features the $595 towing capability along with the $2,790 High Package. The equipment group includes both the mid package perks and additional goodies like the 12-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, SYNC 4 with connected navigation, and more.
On the other hand, there’s very little information about the Area 51 Black Diamond because this time around, the report came from somebody who just happened to pop by the dealership to ask about his own impending Bronco delivery.
The time was right, but for someone else’s build, apparently. Well, now all we have to do is brace for the upcoming flood of personal impressions about the quirks and features of the 2021 Bronco. So, let’s get it on, as Marvin Gaye said!
