2021 Ford Broncos Are Popping All Around, Including Next to Gen 1 and Wrangler

With production finally ramping up and the first 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door examples heading out to dealerships, it’s clear that we’re going to see a sixth-generation overload in the following weeks. And, of course, when time is of the essence, the fastest way to get acquainted with the SUV is a quick side-by-side comparison with something that’s already well known.
It’s not the first time we have seen the 2021 Ford Bronco get next to a different vehicle (or even itself) for some quick size comparison. Even the Blue Oval did it a few times, and there’s a sea of examples when it comes to fans spotting reinvented sixth-generation Bronco prototypes. Fortunately, we’re now talking about production models, so the Bronco doesn’t have the pre-production excuse if anything falters.
As such, a quick social media search will bring forth lots of evidence that Ford’s Bronco remains one of the hottest automotive commodities (almost) on the market right now. And it’s rather clear that we’re dealing with both regular folk and professional media. Let’s discuss a couple of examples to support our case.
First up, here’s the official tfloffroad account teasing us to an upcoming Old vs. New video feature that will see a couple of blue Broncos battle for supremacy. Of course, given the format, we’re dealing with an original first-generation Bronco that will test the mettle of its reinvented 2-Door successor. The contemporary example is a Lightning Blue First Edition (complete with Navy Pier interior), which is already sold out, even though it’s not at all cheap with a starting MSRP of $56,915.
On the other hand, the second size comparison comes courtesy of Austin, Texas-based Instagram user heymking, who is the proud owner of a recently acquired 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. It’s the special edition Willys model, so we have a clue about its starting price, which has an MSRP of $36,135.
The Jeep owner seems to have caught up with a 2021 Bronco Off-Roadeo column, so he even had time to snatch a few beauty shots with the green Wrangler standing next to a couple of Sasquatched Broncos. The blue 4-Door Bronco is once again a First Edition because of the exclusive Lightning Blue shade, so we know reservation holders had to pay no less than $61,110 for it.
That's quite a sizeable difference compared to the Willys. Meanwhile, the other one seems to be a Cactus Gray 4-Door, but we really can't tell which version was used as there's just the Off-Roadeo badge on the side. So, it could very well be a base 4-Door with the Sasquatch package, going for just $33,200 and an additional $4,995 for the off-road goodies.
