2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door Looks Ready for Long Road Trips With Matching Cargo Box

Ford officially announced the production start for the 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door models at the Michigan Assembly Plant just a couple of days ago. The Blue Oval also said that first units are finally on their way to dealerships across the nation. But, as always, some people are still luckier than others.
We can easily refer to Instagram user Jamie Groves for a spot-on example. He’s been enjoying the company of a Carbonized Gray 2-Door 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands (which kicks off at $42,095) for at least a couple of weeks by now, as far as we can tell. And that also means that he’s had the necessary time for a little personalization in preparation for the upcoming summer adventures.
Sifting through his Bronco-related posts we find out this is one big heritage Blue Oval fan because the other car in the family is a blue Ford Mustang. Interestingly, both models can be enjoyed with the wind in the hair, but we’re not here to discuss the open-top adventures enabled by the Mustang and Bronco duo.
Instead, we’re more interested in checking out what he’s got prepared for the summer trips. This is because Mr. Groves seems the type of person that will embark on adventures where the journey is the actual one to bring the thrills, not the destination. As such, the mighty Badlands has been subjected to various road trip-related trials, such as checking out if the Bronco can fit a Yeti Tundra 35 cooler box right behind the driver’s seat or quickly rigging up a DIY smartphone car holder.
These are great snippets of all the neat accessory fitting to come, but what captured our attention was his latest post with the Carbonized Gray Badlands enjoying a little bit of nature alongside an interesting new companion. It’s a matching-color $779.95 Thule Motion XT XL cargo box that was fitted on the factory roof rack.
Interestingly, he mentions the big rooftop box will be great for both summer and winter adventures since it has enough room for a lot of fun stuff, including skis up to 200 cm (78.75 in.). And it’s not even going to be a hustle when trying to go open top with the Bronco, as the roof panels can be removed with the roof rack and cargo box installed.
Sifting through his Bronco-related posts we find out this is one big heritage Blue Oval fan because the other car in the family is a blue Ford Mustang. Interestingly, both models can be enjoyed with the wind in the hair, but we’re not here to discuss the open-top adventures enabled by the Mustang and Bronco duo.
Instead, we’re more interested in checking out what he’s got prepared for the summer trips. This is because Mr. Groves seems the type of person that will embark on adventures where the journey is the actual one to bring the thrills, not the destination. As such, the mighty Badlands has been subjected to various road trip-related trials, such as checking out if the Bronco can fit a Yeti Tundra 35 cooler box right behind the driver’s seat or quickly rigging up a DIY smartphone car holder.
These are great snippets of all the neat accessory fitting to come, but what captured our attention was his latest post with the Carbonized Gray Badlands enjoying a little bit of nature alongside an interesting new companion. It’s a matching-color $779.95 Thule Motion XT XL cargo box that was fitted on the factory roof rack.
Interestingly, he mentions the big rooftop box will be great for both summer and winter adventures since it has enough room for a lot of fun stuff, including skis up to 200 cm (78.75 in.). And it’s not even going to be a hustle when trying to go open top with the Bronco, as the roof panels can be removed with the roof rack and cargo box installed.