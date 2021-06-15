The Wait Is Finally Over as Ford Starts 2021 Bronco MAP Production and Shipments

It’s been almost a year since the July 2020 reveal of the reinvented sixth-generation 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door SUVs. Now production is finally underway at Ford’s “revamped, upgraded” Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). Even better, the Blue Oval has also officially announced that both two-door and four-door units are “on their way to Ford dealerships across America.”
After many delays, the eagerly awaited moment is here. Ford has announced that its $750 million investment into the Michigan Assembly Plant is starting to pay off as the build of the latest Bronco finally commences. Of course, the company is making sure that everyone knows all about that, so they also set up a “Bronco Celebration” event that’s slated to begin at 10 a.m. EDT (07 a.m. PT).
The Michigan Assembly Plant has seen the addition of no less than 2,700 jobs during the upgrade process and Ford has even created a 1.7 million square foot (157,935 square meters) Modification Center in the vicinity of MAP.
The latter will be tasked with all the customization jobs ordered by the reservation holders for the 2- and 4-Door Broncos, be it something as simple as fitting a safari bar or more complicated like all at once mounting a raft of additional accessories and also splashing an exterior graphics package.
Most importantly for the 125,000 order holders (out of a total of 190,000 reservations to date in the U.S. and Canada), the company has also revealed that first deliveries will commence soon. Basically, the first 2021 Bronco units are already on their way to Ford’s dealerships across the nation.
The base 2021 Bronco model starts at $29,995 and anyone can go all out on the build and secure different versions of the SUVs based on the envisioned upcoming adventures. Additionally, the automaker has decided to make sure it will snatch a considerable piece of the aftermarket pie, with “an extensive lineup of more than 200 factory-backed accessories added at the dealership for maximum personalization.”
