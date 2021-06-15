The Wait Is Finally Over as Ford Starts 2021 Bronco MAP Production and Shipments

It’s been almost a year since the July 2020 reveal of the reinvented sixth-generation 2021 Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door SUVs. Now production is finally underway at Ford’s “revamped, upgraded” Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). Even better, the Blue Oval has also officially announced that both two-door and four-door units are “on their way to Ford dealerships across America.”

22 photos