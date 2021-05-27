Christmas Reportedly Comes In July for Early Ford Bronco Reservation Holders

Although it should have sounded more like game over, Wrangler; the name of the game for the past year or so with the 2021 Ford Bronco has been delays, and more delays. Well, if a recent report is to be trusted, it seems these might finally be in the past from now on.
The first time we heard about Blue Oval’s eagerly awaited “scheduled for production” emails was back in April, but it seems that was smoke without actual fire. Instead, we’re almost ready to wrap up the month of May and it’s only now that very early 2021 Ford Bronco reservation holders are finally getting the memo in their inboxes.
According to a recent post from the bronco6g.com forum, Ford fans that placed an order for the 2021 Bronco early on in July 2020 (when the reinvented sixth generation was officially presented) will finally get to celebrate an automotive-related Christmas in July.
This is because, as far as we can tell, it’s this July that people who ordered the 2021 Bronco during the first few hours of its official introduction are getting their units on the assembly line. For example, user martyb mentions placing the order on July 14th (2020) and receiving a notification for the 2021 Bronco being scheduled for the week of July 26th (2021).
We can even go further into specifics, and see that Ford is probably keeping its promise of building the 2021 Bronco examples first for the earliest reservation holders. User Ibleve mentions placing the order early-morning July 13th, 2020 and now has seen the memo for his Sasquatched 4-Door BL (probably a Badlands) with the 2.7-liter being slated for build the week of July 12th, 2021.
Hopefully, from this point on there will be no more delays and we’ll be ready to get over the hurdle of seeing the 2021 Bronco first deliveries pop up this summer in front of the driveways. That way, we can all hope to focus on the upcoming versions, such as the Heritage Edition, Bronco Warthog (or Raptor, the rumor mill doesn’t seem able to decide) and eventually the future Bronco EV.
