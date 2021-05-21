Slightly Less Camouflaged Bronco Warthog Hints at Iconic Raptor Styling Cues

Anyone ever so slightly interested in the evolution of the 2022 Ford Bronco Warthog has already seen the beefy SUV likes to be in the company of Blue Oval vehicles. We have seen it alongside the Expedition and Explorer ST crossovers, but above all, in the immediate vicinity of the F-150 Raptor.
Naturally, the rumor mill has been incessantly wondering which of these will lend styling cues and powertrain elements. So far, we have reached the conclusion (which should be taken with a grain of salt because nothing is official) the Explorer ST might loan its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission to put the 395 horsepower and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque to good rock-crawling and dune-bashing use.
As far as the design is concerned, a new report coming from the bronco6g.com forum and accompanying a recent batch of spy shots (full gallery here) further hints at the possibility that Ford is tying the Warthog with the F-150 Raptor for some ensemble styling.
Basically, the Blue Oval has changed the camouflage attire just a bit up front and around the body, so now it’s possible almost to make out an outline that may suggest the iconic “FORD” lettering will be plastered on the front fascia.
Even more, it seems “the new camouflage also shows signs that it will get government-mandated marker lights, like the F-150 Raptor,” but that’s not all. The camouflage has been slightly dropped, so we get a better look at the front bumper, the Warthog’s widebody appearance (with massive fender flares), as well as witness the arrival of a set of running boards.
Naturally, the Bronco Warthog will be one step tougher above the already comprehensive 2021 Bronco Sasquatch, so it’s only natural this prototype sports a set of chunky 37-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around bead-lock wheels. Now, here’s hoping the introduction of the Bronco Warthog is even closer now and that Ford will manage to deliver it much faster than its regular sibling.
As far as the design is concerned, a new report coming from the bronco6g.com forum and accompanying a recent batch of spy shots (full gallery here) further hints at the possibility that Ford is tying the Warthog with the F-150 Raptor for some ensemble styling.
Basically, the Blue Oval has changed the camouflage attire just a bit up front and around the body, so now it’s possible almost to make out an outline that may suggest the iconic “FORD” lettering will be plastered on the front fascia.
Even more, it seems “the new camouflage also shows signs that it will get government-mandated marker lights, like the F-150 Raptor,” but that’s not all. The camouflage has been slightly dropped, so we get a better look at the front bumper, the Warthog’s widebody appearance (with massive fender flares), as well as witness the arrival of a set of running boards.
Naturally, the Bronco Warthog will be one step tougher above the already comprehensive 2021 Bronco Sasquatch, so it’s only natural this prototype sports a set of chunky 37-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around bead-lock wheels. Now, here’s hoping the introduction of the Bronco Warthog is even closer now and that Ford will manage to deliver it much faster than its regular sibling.