2021 Ford Bronco “Scheduled for Production” Email Previewed

The perks don’t end here, though, because customers will further get an estimated delivery window. An invitation to one of four Bronco Off-Roadeo events and tracking the vehicle's status are highlights in their own right.As opposed to the Escape-based unibody construction of the Bronco Sport, the mid-size Bronco features a few bits and pieces from the body-on-frame architecture of the 2023 Ford Ranger. Excluding the sold-out First Edition, the 2021 model year consists of six trim levels: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, the off-road Badlands, and range-topping Wildtrak.Every single one comes with four-wheel drive, which is only natural for the Jeep Wrangler's biggest nemesis. Two-door models feature the molded-in-color hardtop as standard, while four-door models rocks a canvas top. Upgrading the four-door Bronco to the hardtop costs $695 over the starting price, and the sound-deadening headliner adds $495 to the tally.The base powertrain is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo we know from the Ranger pickup truck and Mustang pony car. It can be combined with a seven-speed manual transmission or a ten-speed automatic. Rated at 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque, this mill is eclipsed by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque. Bear in mind, however, that six-cylinder models and four-door models are currently restricted to the automatic transmission.As for the most important and popular option based on existing orders, that would be the Sasquatch Package. Priced at $4,995 in the case of the Bronco Base , the off-roading bundle consists of 17-inch beadlock wheels, 35-inch tires of the mud-terrain variety, high-clearance fender flares and suspension, and the 4.7 final drive ratio for the electronic-locking front and rear axles.