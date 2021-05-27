6-Month Demonstration Turns into 40,000 Flight Hours for Military Drone

Live Life Anywhere You Want With the Indestructible and Russian Sherp Max ATV

Back in 2009, defense contractor Northrop Grumman deployed the Broad Area Maritime Surveillance—Demonstrator (BAMS-D). It was a drone meant to prove the advantages of such devices for military operations in a 6-month demonstration run. Twelve years passed since, and the machine is still performing missions. 1 photo



If it looks familiar, that’s because the BAMS-D is the precursor of the



But back to the original BAMS-D, this drone has been in operation well beyond its initially planned life. This week, Northrop Grumman announced that the drone just passed the 40,000 flight hours milestone, while on a mission for the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) back in April.



For now, says the manufacturer, this particular drone will remain in operational service. It will continue to fly high in the sky for long periods of time, gathering sensible data about America’s enemies.



As for the Triton variant, it had its first flight in 2013. A small number of them are presently deployed by the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, conducting maritime ISR patrol, signals intelligence, search and rescue and communications relay missions.



Just like its predecessor, it can stay in the air for 24 hours at a time, reaching altitudes of more than 10 miles (16 km). The drone can cover distances of up to 9,400 miles (15,100 km) on a single outing.



