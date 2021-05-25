“John Bronco” Returns, Unofficially Announces 2021 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition

Judging by the hype surrounding its recent products, such as the all-new Bronco or the F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck, the Blue Oval isn’t too shabby at all when it comes to marketing pitches. It’s the execution that’s done poorly, which is probably why people are taking matters into their own hands, even if just for the fun of it.
Last fall, when the delays concerning the first deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco were fewer and far in between, the Blue Oval had the genius idea to support the casting of the extremely versatile Walton Goggins as the main character of a “John Bronco” short film.
It was a mockumentary-style Hulu feature concerning the trials and tribulations of a “lost” Ford pitchman from the 1960s. Everything is fictional, but the filmmakers collaborated with the U.S. automaker and earned access to the marketing archives, infusing the footage with the proper aesthetics and faux accuracy.
Now that Ford’s 2021 Bronco is just about ready to hit the dealerships (finally), people are gearing up (with patience and popcorn, it seems) for what comes next. Case in point, pixel master Brian Ellebracht (a.k.a. lbracket on social media), who just came with a neat follow-up for his fan-loved Everglades Green Bronco Heritage Edition unofficial depiction.
This time around, the digital artist steps up the appeal to boss level. He brings into play even more colors on the Heritage Edition Broncos (all three of them looking as vintage as they get), showcases them alongside a couple of original SUVs for a proper comparison, and has them idle alongside none other than “John Bronco” himself.
Naturally, it all looks like we’re back in time during the 1960s and '70s, as even the background pitches in to complete the atmosphere. And there’s even a bunch of details on the modifications, so we know that we’re dealing with someone who’s done their homework.
So, this unofficial version of the Bronco Heritage edition includes things such as the four-row/six-slot white and black grille with Ford lettering instead of Bronco branding, newly squared fender flares in white or black, a new wheel design (also black and white), as well as the hotly anticipated white top.
