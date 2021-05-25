2021 Ford Bronco Gets Spotted in the Wild Sporting the Roush Performance Touch

Considering the official posse of custom Moab Easter Safari concepts from the likes of Ford Performance, RTR Vehicles, 4WP, or ARB, as well as the hundreds of accessories, it’s quite clear the 2021 Bronco is going to be a very personalization-friendly vehicle. But that’s not all because traditionally performance-oriented aftermarket companies are also clearly taking a swing at the reinvented sixth-generation SUV.
We have seen that just about everyone wants a piece of the 2021 Bronco action, especially since the Blue Oval has given tuners more than enough time to prepare their builds with all the delays that have been testing the patience of fans. And when we say the whole (automotive) world, we literally mean that; from producers of tiny R/C scale models to the most obscure aftermarket companies.
But we should all remember that Ford likes to work with all the great names in the business when it comes to snatching attention from other makes (the Bestop Trektop saga is a good example), so a tuning company that’s completely focused on the Blue Oval should be a no-brainer, right?
It’s now time to remember that back in April, when Roush Performance touted the capabilities of the 2021 Roush F-150, we also caught a (very small) glimpse of the 2021 Ford Bronco idling next to its company sibling. And, as it turns out, thanks to a report from the bronco6g.com forum, there wasn’t smoke without the proverbial fire.
So, here’s a neat 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Big Bend (which kicks off at $35,880 when stock) casually sporting some Roush Performance stripes and decals on the hood, sides, and above the windshield.
According to information provided by another user, Roush Performance actually confirmed the availability of upgrades for the SUV starting this fall, in the form of an exhaust setup, air box for the engine, new wheel options, “and more!”
Well, the latter part is the most enticing, but one probably shouldn’t expect anything along the lines of a 750-horsepower and 670-lb-ft (908-Nm) of twist 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, although we’d love to see Aaron Kaufman ripping around some off-road trails in such a build.
